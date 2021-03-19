Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is on the roll with an average volume of 546.00K in the recent 3 months

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is priced at $32.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.84 and reached a high price of $38.14, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.40. The stock touched a low price of $32.68.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, Laredo Petroleum Announces “At-the-Market” Equity Program. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) (“Laredo” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under which it may offer and sell from time to time and at its discretion shares of its common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $75.0 million pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering program (the “ATM Program”). You can read further details here

Laredo Petroleum Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.98 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $19.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) full year performance was 325.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are logging -24.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 399.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.60 and $43.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1074732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) recorded performance in the market was 67.46%, having the revenues showcasing 69.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 380.37M, as it employees total of 257 workers.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Laredo Petroleum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.79, with a change in the price was noted +24.02. In a similar fashion, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted a movement of +267.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 662,865 in trading volumes.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Laredo Petroleum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Laredo Petroleum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 194.82%, alongside a boost of 325.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.09% during last recorded quarter.