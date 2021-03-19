Gear up for the change! Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) has hit the volume of 1234833

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) is priced at $18.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.53 and reached a high price of $18.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.92. The stock touched a low price of $16.37.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, REPLACING: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results. Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth Ahead of Company Expectations at 9.1%. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares are logging -2.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.14 and $18.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1234833 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) recorded performance in the market was 5.09%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.68B, as it employees total of 4500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.09%. The shares increased approximately by 0.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.65% in the period of the last 30 days.