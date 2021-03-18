Yunji Inc. (YJ) market price of $2.82 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yunji Inc. (YJ), which is $2.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.15 after opening rate of $2.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.45 before closing at $2.59.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Yunji to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 22, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.45 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was -23.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -53.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $6.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2542980 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was 52.16%, having the revenues showcasing 20.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 600.07M, as it employees total of 1334 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yunji Inc. (YJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunji Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.43, with a change in the price was noted +0.98. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of +52.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,853,674 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.89%, alongside a downfall of -23.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.82% during last recorded quarter.