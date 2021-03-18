Why is Puyi Inc. (PUYI) up 14.81% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Puyi Inc. (PUYI) was valued at $5.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.54 while reaching the peak value of $9.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.54. The stock current value is $6.28.

Recently in News on September 28, 2020, Puyi Inc. Files Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC and Hosts Conference Call. Puyi Inc. (“Puyi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (“2020 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 28, 2020. The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.puyiwm.com/financial-information/SEC-filings. Hard copies of the 2020 Annual Report are available and free of charge to its shareholders upon request. You can read further details here

Puyi Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.11 on 03/17/21, with the lowest value was $5.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/21.

Puyi Inc. (PUYI) full year performance was 14.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Puyi Inc. shares are logging -30.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.90 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3422645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Puyi Inc. (PUYI) recorded performance in the market was 1.78%, having the revenues showcasing -0.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 378.78M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Analysts verdict on Puyi Inc. (PUYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Puyi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, Puyi Inc. posted a movement of +0.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,301 in trading volumes.

Puyi Inc. (PUYI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Puyi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Puyi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.95%, alongside a boost of 14.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.16% during last recorded quarter.