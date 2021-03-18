Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.36

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), which is $44.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.19 after opening rate of $44.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.50 before closing at $44.57.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Trip.com Group signs five-year strategic MOU with the Argentina Ministry of Tourism and Sports. On 9th March 2021, Trip.com Group signed a five-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Argentina Ministry of Tourism and Sports to further enhance business, cultural and social exchange between China, Argentina and across Trip.com Group’s vast networks of users and partners. You can read further details here

Trip.com Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.19 on 03/17/21, with the lowest value was $30.99 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) full year performance was 91.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trip.com Group Limited shares are logging -2.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.10 and $45.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6026802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) recorded performance in the market was 30.80%, having the revenues showcasing 30.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.98B, as it employees total of 44300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.85, with a change in the price was noted +14.08. In a similar fashion, Trip.com Group Limited posted a movement of +46.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,436,573 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCOM is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Trip.com Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.98%, alongside a boost of 91.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.30% during last recorded quarter.