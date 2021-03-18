Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 484.37K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV), which is $10.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.68 after opening rate of $10.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.30 before closing at $10.67.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Offerpad, a Leading Tech-Enabled Real Estate Solutions Platform, Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company. – Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. shares are logging -18.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.05 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5203899 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) recorded performance in the market was -3.00%, having the revenues showcasing 2.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 429.47M.

Market experts do have their say about Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV)

Raw Stochastic average of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.00%. The shares 3.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.60% during last recorded quarter.