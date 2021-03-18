Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) was down -7.92%

At the end of the latest market close, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) was valued at $2.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.65 while reaching the peak value of $2.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.42. The stock current value is $2.44.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Filing of Form 12B-25. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that it has submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Notification of Late Filing with respect to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Notification states that the 10-K could not be filed by its original due date, March 16, 2021, without unreasonable effort or expense due to pending waivers or amendments of the financial covenant provisions of certain lending agreements. You can read further details here

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.84 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) full year performance was 21.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are logging -14.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $2.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1061775 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recorded performance in the market was 14.02%, having the revenues showcasing 15.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 213.13M, as it employees total of 713 workers.

Specialists analysis on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. posted a movement of +18.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,236 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSG is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.91%, alongside a boost of 21.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.09% during last recorded quarter.