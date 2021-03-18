Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) was up 32.59%

At the end of the latest market close, Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) was valued at $3.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.32 while reaching the peak value of $3.337 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.15. The stock current value is $4.26.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Evolving Systems Reports its 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results. Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Evolving Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.63 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) full year performance was 372.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolving Systems Inc. shares are logging 16.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 658.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18441919 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) recorded performance in the market was 62.94%, having the revenues showcasing 47.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.43M, as it employees total of 261 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evolving Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +3.28. In a similar fashion, Evolving Systems Inc. posted a movement of +309.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 324,187 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVOL is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Evolving Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Evolving Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 217.82%, alongside a boost of 372.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.25% during last recorded quarter.