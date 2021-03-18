Recent Change of 79.49% in the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is priced at $109.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.775 and reached a high price of $62.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.79. The stock touched a low price of $54.50.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prodigy Software, Inc., a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares are logging 3.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 382.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.61 and $105.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7928384 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) recorded performance in the market was 49.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.50B, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Specialists analysis on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Raw Stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.18%. The shares increased approximately by 14.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.12% in the period of the last 30 days.