Recent Change of -5.81% in the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is priced at $13.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.86 and reached a high price of $13.905, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.11. The stock touched a low price of $13.03.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021. DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/. You can read further details here

DouYu International Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.54 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $10.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) full year performance was 68.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares are logging -35.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.11 and $20.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5531505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) recorded performance in the market was 20.16%, having the revenues showcasing 15.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.24B, as it employees total of 1948 workers.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.59, with a change in the price was noted -1.81. In a similar fashion, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted a movement of -11.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,648,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOYU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DouYu International Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.77%, alongside a boost of 68.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.97% during last recorded quarter.