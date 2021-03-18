Recent Change of 17.25% in the 500.com Limited (WBAI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 500.com Limited (WBAI), which is $24.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.8783 after opening rate of $20.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.2385 before closing at $20.81.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, 500.com Limited Completes Acquisition of Bitcoin Mining Machines with Total Hash Rate Capacity of Approximately 918.5 PH/s. 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining enterprise in China, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of bitcoin mining machines owned by certain non-U.S. persons in exchange for an aggregate of 11,882,860 newly-issued Class A ordinary shares valued at US$1.21 per share, corresponding to US$12.10 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) (based on the ratio of ten ordinary shares per ADS), the closing trading price of the Company’s ADSs on January 8, 2021. This transaction was previously announced on January 11, 2021. You can read further details here

500.com Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $7.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

500.com Limited (WBAI) full year performance was 429.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 500.com Limited shares are logging -30.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 872.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1355821 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 500.com Limited (WBAI) recorded performance in the market was 171.11%, having the revenues showcasing 838.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 171 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 500.com Limited (WBAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 500.com Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.51, with a change in the price was noted +21.35. In a similar fashion, 500.com Limited posted a movement of +700.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,199,151 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WBAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of 500.com Limited (WBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 500.com Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 171.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 630.54%, alongside a boost of 429.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 838.46% during last recorded quarter.