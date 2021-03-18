Recent Change of -0.60% in the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), which is $34.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.74 after opening rate of $34.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.87 before closing at $34.85.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Altice USA to Acquire Morris Broadband. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Morris Broadband, LLC (“Morris Broadband”). The transaction will expand Altice USA’s footprint in North Carolina, where it already has a presence with its Suddenlink business, and implies an enterprise value of $310 million total for the Morris Broadband business on a debt-free and cash-free basis. Following this acquisition, North Carolina will represent the sixth largest state for Altice USA out of its 21 states of operations in terms of number of residential customers, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to invest heavily in the region with additional resources and network investments. You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.14 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $32.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was 97.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -9.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.95 and $38.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4255328 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was -8.53%, having the revenues showcasing 0.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.07B, as it employees total of 8900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Altice USA Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.80, with a change in the price was noted +6.54. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of +23.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,051,820 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Altice USA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.15%, alongside a boost of 97.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.14% during last recorded quarter.