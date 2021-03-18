Reason’s why Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $15.67

For the readers interested in the stock health of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It is currently valued at $12.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.81, after setting-off with the price of $12.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.63.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Paya Announces Pricing of Public Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock. Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (â€œPaya Holdings,â€ â€œPayaâ€ or the â€œCompanyâ€), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the pricing of the previously announced public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock by the Company and 10,000,000 shares of common stock by the selling stockholder, at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. In addition, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Paya’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Paya Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) full year performance was 23.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paya Holdings Inc. shares are logging -19.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4178808 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) recorded performance in the market was -7.00%, having the revenues showcasing -0.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.45B, as it employees total of 281 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Paya Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +4.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,004,490 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

Technical breakdown of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Paya Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Paya Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.86%, alongside a boost of 23.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.08% during last recorded quarter.