Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), which is $1.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.69 after opening rate of $1.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.30 before closing at $1.35.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announced the signing of Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd.. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company” NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that the Company signed an Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd. The Company and Baite Biological Group plan to carry out cooperation in market expansion and production research and development in three aspects: (1) In Vitro Diagnostic industry, (2) hospital intelligent laboratory, (3) production and manufacturing of high-end medical devices. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was 84.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -25.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 343.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1538883 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was 23.31%, having the revenues showcasing 22.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.57M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3750, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 439,518 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DXF is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.37%, alongside a boost of 84.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.39% during last recorded quarter.