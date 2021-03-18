Reason’s why Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $14.60

At the end of the latest market close, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) was valued at $1.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.259 while reaching the peak value of $1.309 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.247. The stock current value is $1.30.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Copel reports adjusted EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in the third quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the second quarter of 2020 and would like to invite you all for its conference call on Friday to discuss its results. You can read further details here

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.45 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/21.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) full year performance was 15.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are logging -10.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $1.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1690952 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) recorded performance in the market was -10.14%, having the revenues showcasing -4.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 336.86M, as it employees total of 7006 workers.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL posted a movement of +9.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,790,559 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELP is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.37%, alongside a boost of 15.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.49% during last recorded quarter.