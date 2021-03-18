Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.02M

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is priced at $1.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.49 and reached a high price of $1.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.55. The stock touched a low price of $1.40.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Skillful Craftsman Announces Board Changes. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (â€œthe Companyâ€ or â€œSkillful Craftsmanâ€) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah to serve as a director on the Board, member of the Audit Committee and Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective on March 3, 2021. Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah resigned from her roles in the Company on February 17, 2021 due to personal reasons. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.9522 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -27.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -46.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1889245 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was 58.18%, having the revenues showcasing 68.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.86M, as it employees total of 256 workers.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1855, with a change in the price was noted +0.3900. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of +32.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 732,707 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PT is recording 4.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.72%, alongside a downfall of -27.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.28% during last recorded quarter.