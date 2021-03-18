Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 9.94%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF). It is currently valued at $23.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.715, after setting-off with the price of $22.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.43.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results, Issues 2021 Guidance. Fourth quarter revenue and comp sales increased 16% and 17%, respectively. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares are logging -23.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.86 and $31.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3656023 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) recorded performance in the market was -20.31%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.01B.

The Analysts eye on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WOOF is recording 5.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.75.

Technical rundown of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.81%.

Considering, the past performance of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.31%. The shares increased approximately by 9.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.79% in the period of the last 30 days.