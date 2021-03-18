Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) market price of $5.42 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is priced at $5.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.33 and reached a high price of $5.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.27. The stock touched a low price of $4.31.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Change of Auditor. Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (“MBP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The audit committee and the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company has approved the appointment of MBP. You can read further details here

Jiayin Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.80 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) full year performance was 79.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jiayin Group Inc. shares are logging -81.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1987501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recorded performance in the market was 77.70%, having the revenues showcasing 50.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.83M, as it employees total of 970 workers.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.20. In a similar fashion, Jiayin Group Inc. posted a movement of +68.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,267 in trading volumes.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jiayin Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.94%, alongside a boost of 79.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.97% during last recorded quarter.