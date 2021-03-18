Here is why Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.37%

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is priced at $166.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $137.49 and reached a high price of $139.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $136.39. The stock touched a low price of $134.29.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces an 11% quarterly dividend increase, a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, and the early repayment of its $300 million Term Loan. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.06, or an 11.3% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.59 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, which supersedes the remaining outstanding under the company’s current share repurchase authorization. Additionally, given the strength of the company’s liquidity position with over $1.2 billion in cash at the end of FY2020, the company has repaid early in full its $300 million Term Loan, eliminating all funded debt as of February 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Williams-Sonoma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.87 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $98.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) full year performance was 289.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares are logging 10.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 541.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.01 and $151.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2435152 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) recorded performance in the market was 33.93%, having the revenues showcasing 27.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.40B, as it employees total of 11600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Williams-Sonoma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 115.92, with a change in the price was noted +64.15. In a similar fashion, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted a movement of +65.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,212,229 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSM is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Williams-Sonoma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.59%, alongside a boost of 289.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.46% during last recorded quarter.