Gear up for the change! Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has hit the volume of 1757736

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), which is $1.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.76 after opening rate of $1.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.48 before closing at $1.75.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020. Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020:. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Performant Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.8300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) full year performance was 70.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performant Financial Corporation shares are logging -29.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $2.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1757736 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) recorded performance in the market was 73.67%, having the revenues showcasing 106.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.35M, as it employees total of 1615 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0932, with a change in the price was noted +0.1900. In a similar fashion, Performant Financial Corporation posted a movement of +14.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 735,475 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFMT is recording 1.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Performant Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Performant Financial Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 105.92%, alongside a boost of 70.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.45% during last recorded quarter.