Gear up for the change! My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has hit the volume of 2909197

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is priced at $1.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.34 and reached a high price of $1.725, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.31. The stock touched a low price of $1.3172.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, MySize Launches SDK Solution Targeting E-commerce Market With Fully-Customizable PlugIn. The powerful tool will see thousands of e-commerce companies gain the ability to build plug-ins to drive hyper-relevant data-based solutions. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was 44.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -55.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $3.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2909197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was 10.64%, having the revenues showcasing 36.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.41M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

The Analysts eye on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3046, with a change in the price was noted +0.5100. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of +48.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 554,053 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.76%.

Considering, the past performance of My Size Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.51%, alongside a boost of 44.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.59% during last recorded quarter.