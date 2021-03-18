Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $83.83

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It is currently valued at $82.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $84.77, after setting-off with the price of $75.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $73.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $79.51.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, Digital Turbine CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2021. Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a live virtual fireside chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:30a ET. A live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/apps/1836900. Additionally, Mr. Stone will host a series of virtual one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day following the fireside chat. You can read further details here

Digital Turbine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.56 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $47.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) full year performance was 1836.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Turbine Inc. shares are logging -19.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2275.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.48 and $102.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4598534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) recorded performance in the market was 46.16%, having the revenues showcasing 76.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.37B, as it employees total of 207 workers.

Analysts verdict on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.47, with a change in the price was noted +48.46. In a similar fashion, Digital Turbine Inc. posted a movement of +141.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,082,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APPS is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital Turbine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 188.35%, alongside a boost of 1836.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.16% during last recorded quarter.