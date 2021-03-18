Boiling and ready to burst as PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) last month performance was 28.86%

For the readers interested in the stock health of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It is currently valued at $17.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.00, after setting-off with the price of $15.77. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.76.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, PLBY Group to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Capital Partners Investor Conference. PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that the Company will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held virtually March 15-17, 2021. Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with ROTH Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst George Kelly, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your ROTH sales representative. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLBY Group Inc. shares are logging 6.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $16.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027351 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) recorded performance in the market was 67.36%, having the revenues showcasing 68.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 577.48M, as it employees total of 211 workers.

Analysts verdict on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.49, with a change in the price was noted +7.55. In a similar fashion, PLBY Group Inc. posted a movement of +75.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 350,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLBY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PLBY Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.36%. The shares increased approximately by 40.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.33% during last recorded quarter.