Analysts Mean recommendation for Celsion Corporation (CLSN) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is priced at $2.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.093 and reached a high price of $2.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.10. The stock touched a low price of $2.0601.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Celsion Corporation to Hold Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Friday, March 19, 2021. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced today that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 19, 2021 to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provide an update on clinical development programs with GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer and ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and next generation infectious vaccines. The Company’s immunotherapy candidate, GEN-1, is currently in Phase II development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.48 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was 188.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -64.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 431.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5332509 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was 222.08%, having the revenues showcasing 246.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.90M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.16, with a change in the price was noted +1.70. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of +288.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,614,697 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Celsion Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 222.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 182.68%, alongside a boost of 188.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 246.71% during last recorded quarter.