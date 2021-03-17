Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.34M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW), which is $10.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.1799 after opening rate of $11.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.60 before closing at $12.28.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in $30 Million Initial Public Offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a full service law firm with nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practices, announced today that it represented Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (Nasdaq: WNW) in a $30 million initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. (“Wunong”) is a China-based e-commerce company which uses an innovative e-platform to sell a myriad of food products. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares are logging -93.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.31 and $160.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1275302 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -71.06%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.50M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.06%. The shares -1.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -66.26% in the period of the last 30 days.