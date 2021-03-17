Why is Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) up 340.99% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO), which is $6.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.7014 after opening rate of $7.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.94 before closing at $7.99.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, UPDATE: Sino-Global Expands Cryptocurrency Market Position with Acquisition of 2,783 Digital Currency Mining Servers. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “We”) today announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency market position with the close of its acquisition of 2,783 digital currency mining servers from Hebei Yanghuai Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yanghuai”), reaching a total of 50,440 t/s in computing power. The deal is valued at approximately RMB 30 million (approximately USD 4.6 million) and was closed following a successful inspection of the digital currency operation servers for uniqueness, health and ownership. You can read further details here

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.28 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) full year performance was 340.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares are logging -43.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 406.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $12.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1184626 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recorded performance in the market was 237.38%, having the revenues showcasing 206.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.04M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.01, with a change in the price was noted +5.32. In a similar fashion, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted a movement of +326.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,019,508 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 237.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 376.03%, alongside a boost of 340.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 206.17% during last recorded quarter.