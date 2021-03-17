Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) market price of $8.75 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), which is $8.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.83 after opening rate of $10.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.541 before closing at $10.25.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.95 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $4.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was 741.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging -32.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1150.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5962055 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was 64.17%, having the revenues showcasing 115.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 1294 workers.

The Analysts eye on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.04, with a change in the price was noted +6.82. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of +353.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,739,108 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 420.83%, alongside a boost of 741.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.52% during last recorded quarter.