Time to Buy Beat-Down Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) was valued at $33.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.6786 while reaching the peak value of $34.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.65. The stock current value is $34.08.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that Debra Sandler, an accomplished executive and entrepreneur, has been appointed a director of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 5, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.23 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $30.28 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) full year performance was 73.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares are logging 0.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.98 and $34.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7234052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) recorded performance in the market was 6.52%, having the revenues showcasing 12.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.87B, as it employees total of 27000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.86, with a change in the price was noted +4.85. In a similar fashion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted a movement of +16.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,276,953 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KDP is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.31%, alongside a boost of 73.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.27% during last recorded quarter.