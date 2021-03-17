Recent Change of 6.67% in the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), which is $1.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.15 after opening rate of $1.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.02 before closing at $1.05.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, RiceBran Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. First Phase of Turnaround Plan Completed with Further Improvement in 4Q20 Financial Results. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was 47.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -24.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1319174 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was 83.61%, having the revenues showcasing 98.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.65M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

The Analysts eye on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RiceBran Technologies a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7629, with a change in the price was noted +0.5112. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of +83.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 754,946 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.26%.

Considering, the past performance of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 147.19%, alongside a boost of 47.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.93% during last recorded quarter.