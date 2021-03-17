iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Quarterly Performance is 52.81%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) was valued at $16.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.50 while reaching the peak value of $19.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.40. The stock current value is $18.75.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference 2021. iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during Deutsche Bank’s “29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference 2021” on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

iHeartMedia Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.10 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $12.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) full year performance was 146.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iHeartMedia Inc. shares are logging 8.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 335.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.31 and $17.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3838716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) recorded performance in the market was 44.45%, having the revenues showcasing 52.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.54B, as it employees total of 11400 workers.

Analysts verdict on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the iHeartMedia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.73, with a change in the price was noted +10.84. In a similar fashion, iHeartMedia Inc. posted a movement of +137.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 964,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IHRT is recording 5.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.80.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of iHeartMedia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of iHeartMedia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.80%, alongside a boost of 146.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.81% during last recorded quarter.