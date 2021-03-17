Here is why TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.94%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), which is $1.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.99 after opening rate of $1.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.73 before closing at $1.78.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, TD Holdings, Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for An Aggregate of 808,891 Shares of Common Stock. TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced a waiver and warrant exercise agreement by the Company and several accredited investors, pursuant to which certain accredited investors agreed to cashlessly exercise all the outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 shares of common stock issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (the “May Warrants”) and the warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,530,000 shares of common stock issued by the Company on April 15, 2019 (the “April Warrants”), and the Company agreed to waive the obligation of such investors to pay certain portion of the exercise price of the warrants. You can read further details here

TD Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7700 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) full year performance was 26.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TD Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $4.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1541432 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) recorded performance in the market was 23.27%, having the revenues showcasing 16.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.43M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TD Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1483, with a change in the price was noted -0.8800. In a similar fashion, TD Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -30.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 919,240 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TD Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.17%, alongside a boost of 26.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.67% during last recorded quarter.