Here is why Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recent weekly performance of 21.21% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It is currently valued at $2.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.15, after setting-off with the price of $2.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.04.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Phunware Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.34 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was 207.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -40.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7680548 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was 58.73%, having the revenues showcasing 158.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.10M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.34, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of +154.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,191,948 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phunware Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.26%, alongside a boost of 207.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 158.70% during last recorded quarter.