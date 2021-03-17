Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -1.08

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH). It is currently valued at $12.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.88, after setting-off with the price of $10.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.1305 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.18.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. – Multiple value-driving milestones expected throughout 2021. You can read further details here

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) full year performance was 26.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -58.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3977341 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) recorded performance in the market was 185.29%, having the revenues showcasing 196.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.62M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.83%, alongside a boost of 26.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 196.18% during last recorded quarter.