ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 28.95%: What to Expect?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is priced at $8.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.43 and reached a high price of $8.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.39. The stock touched a low price of $6.81.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, ZK International’s Subsidiary, xSigma Eneters Non-Fungible-Token Market Projected at $1.3 billion in 2021 as it Announces the Launch of its “NFT” Platform on Ethereum and Polkadot Blockchains. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and a blockchain R&D lab, announces that it will be launching its newest project that will allow it to participate in the projected $1.3 Billion growing industry in 2021 of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). You can read further details here

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.80 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) full year performance was 990.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -31.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1244.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $12.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11712900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) recorded performance in the market was 237.84%, having the revenues showcasing 295.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.66M, as it employees total of 308 workers.

Specialists analysis on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.39, with a change in the price was noted +7.31. In a similar fashion, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +507.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,545,054 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZKIN is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 237.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 605.65%, alongside a boost of 990.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 73.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 103.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 295.93% during last recorded quarter.