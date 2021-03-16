Why is Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) up 29.79% from the day 1 this year?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is priced at $2.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.87 and reached a high price of $2.879, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.84. The stock touched a low price of $2.57.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, Guardion Health Sciences to Participate in Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and medical devices, announced that CEO Bret Scholtes will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-18, 2021. You can read further details here

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.40 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) full year performance was 29.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares are logging -68.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $8.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4309957 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) recorded performance in the market was 6.02%, having the revenues showcasing 84.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.63M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.88, with a change in the price was noted +1.41. In a similar fashion, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +114.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,898,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.56%, alongside a boost of 29.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.02% during last recorded quarter.