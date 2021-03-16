Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), which is $1.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.58 after opening rate of $1.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.43 before closing at $1.57.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Blue Hat Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhong Ya (Shenzhen) International Education Investment Co., Ltd.. Expects to Generate Incremental Revenue of Approximately RMB20 Million from Agreement in 2021. You can read further details here

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.8800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) full year performance was 112.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares are logging -37.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3484068 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recorded performance in the market was 67.42%, having the revenues showcasing 65.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.45M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0888, with a change in the price was noted +0.5478. In a similar fashion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +58.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,113,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHAT is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.96%, alongside a boost of 112.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.56% during last recorded quarter.