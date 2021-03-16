RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.57M in the recent 3 months

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is priced at $1.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.6602 and reached a high price of $1.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.57. The stock touched a low price of $1.62.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, Pie Five Pizza Adds Craft Panzano Pan Pizza to Its Menu. Fast casual pizza brand updates it’s most popular recipe, the High Five-Meat with even more meat to compliment new pan crust. You can read further details here

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.8512 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) full year performance was 105.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares are logging -23.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 376.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3045125 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) recorded performance in the market was 98.88%, having the revenues showcasing 90.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.29M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Specialists analysis on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0209, with a change in the price was noted +1.1000. In a similar fashion, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. posted a movement of +154.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,561,272 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAVE is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Trends and Technical analysis: RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

Raw Stochastic average of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 309.50%, alongside a boost of 105.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.53% during last recorded quarter.