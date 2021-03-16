Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.25M

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) is priced at $20.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.51 and reached a high price of $21.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.69. The stock touched a low price of $19.50.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, Lion Electric Announces the Construction of its Battery Manufacturing Plant and Innovation Center in Quebec. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner, The Lion Electric Company (Lion), an innovative manufacturer of all-electric trucks and buses, announced today the construction of a battery manufacturing plant and innovation center in Quebec. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -41.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $35.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3511072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) recorded performance in the market was 15.92%, having the revenues showcasing 34.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 822.99M.

Analysts verdict on Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.90, with a change in the price was noted +10.93. In a similar fashion, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +112.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,724,356 in trading volumes.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.92%. The shares increased approximately by 37.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.71% during last recorded quarter.