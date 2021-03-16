Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) market price of $1.09 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) was valued at $0.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9275 while reaching the peak value of $1.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9275. The stock current value is $1.09.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Glass Lewis, a Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Recommends Neos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Pending Merger With Aytu BioScience. – The Neos Therapeutics Board of Directors recommend stockholders vote “FOR” the transaction in advance of the virtual special meeting scheduled for March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time –. You can read further details here

Neos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3700 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) full year performance was 8.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -20.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6285482 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) recorded performance in the market was 58.48%, having the revenues showcasing 21.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.97M, as it employees total of 213 workers.

Specialists analysis on Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7642, with a change in the price was noted +0.4460. In a similar fashion, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +77.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,783,580 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.76%, alongside a boost of 8.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.20% during last recorded quarter.