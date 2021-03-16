LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) is on the roll with an average volume of 860.19K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) was valued at $3.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.45 while reaching the peak value of $4.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.45. The stock current value is $3.90.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Friday, March 19, 2021. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, March 19, 2021. You can read further details here

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.69 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) full year performance was 306.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -31.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 570.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $5.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1273381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) recorded performance in the market was 53.54%, having the revenues showcasing 55.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 451.19M, as it employees total of 953 workers.

The Analysts eye on LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.91, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +45.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 744,061 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LITB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

Raw Stochastic average of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.34%.

Considering, the past performance of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.98%, alongside a boost of 306.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.38% during last recorded quarter.