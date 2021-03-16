Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.00M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), which is $1.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.93 after opening rate of $1.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.72 before closing at $1.88.

Just Energy Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.9000 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.0350 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/21.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) full year performance was -89.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -93.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $29.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7697339 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) recorded performance in the market was -59.40%, having the revenues showcasing -62.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.35M, as it employees total of 880 workers.

Analysts verdict on Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Just Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.1705, with a change in the price was noted -3.8700. In a similar fashion, Just Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of -67.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,108,752 in trading volumes.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Just Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.57%, alongside a downfall of -89.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -51.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -73.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.23% during last recorded quarter.