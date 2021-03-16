Here is why Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), which is $9.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.64 after opening rate of $7.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.60 before closing at $7.37.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement. Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics” or the “Company”) announces it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. You can read further details here

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.64 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $2.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) full year performance was 276.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares are logging 12.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 631.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1004475 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) recorded performance in the market was 323.56%, having the revenues showcasing 265.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 153.72M, as it employees total of 401 workers.

Analysts verdict on Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.66, with a change in the price was noted +7.81. In a similar fashion, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +454.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,429 in trading volumes.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 323.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 444.57%, alongside a boost of 276.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 265.13% during last recorded quarter.