Gold Fields Limited (GFI) market price of $9.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It is currently valued at $9.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.585, after setting-off with the price of $9.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.265 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.32.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Gold Fields Welcomes NERSA Approval Of South Deep Solar Plant. Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) welcomes the electricity generation licence approved today by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) for the construction of a 40MW solar power plant at its South Deep mine. You can read further details here

Gold Fields Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.65 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $8.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/21.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) full year performance was 134.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Fields Limited shares are logging -36.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.79 and $14.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12047704 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) recorded performance in the market was 2.80%, having the revenues showcasing 6.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.65B, as it employees total of 5655 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Gold Fields Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.68, with a change in the price was noted -2.59. In a similar fashion, Gold Fields Limited posted a movement of -21.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,345,327 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GFI is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Gold Fields Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.95%, alongside a boost of 134.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.72% during last recorded quarter.