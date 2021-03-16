Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) market price of $1.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was valued at $1.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.28 while reaching the peak value of $1.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.25. The stock current value is $1.31.

Recently in News on February 26, 2021, Borr Drilling Limited – Q4 2020 Presentation. Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited’s fourth quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) on February 26, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7802 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 121.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -54.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8124002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 60.89%, having the revenues showcasing 9.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 357.60M.

Analysts verdict on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9110, with a change in the price was noted +0.8450. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +181.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,121,591 in trading volumes.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.35%, alongside a boost of 121.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.17% during last recorded quarter.