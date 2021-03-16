Analysts Mean recommendation for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), which is $1.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.73 after opening rate of $1.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.435 before closing at $1.44.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, Vertex Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Vertex Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1400 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) full year performance was 108.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vertex Energy Inc. shares are logging -46.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $3.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1861953 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) recorded performance in the market was 134.62%, having the revenues showcasing 133.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.59M, as it employees total of 255 workers.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vertex Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0787, with a change in the price was noted +1.1752. In a similar fashion, Vertex Energy Inc. posted a movement of +237.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,544,595 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTNR is recording 3.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.93.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vertex Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 134.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 233.53%, alongside a boost of 108.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.08% during last recorded quarter.