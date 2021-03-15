Why is J.Jill Inc. (JILL) up 95.00% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, J.Jill Inc. (JILL) was valued at $4.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.12 while reaching the peak value of $5.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.12. The stock current value is $5.07.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, J.Jill, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 16, 2021. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be released before market open on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. You can read further details here

J.Jill Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.67 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $3.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) full year performance was 95.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, J.Jill Inc. shares are logging -41.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $8.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1139698 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the J.Jill Inc. (JILL) recorded performance in the market was 35.92%, having the revenues showcasing 19.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.81M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Analysts verdict on J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the J.Jill Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.22, with a change in the price was noted +1.14. In a similar fashion, J.Jill Inc. posted a movement of +28.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,808 in trading volumes.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of J.Jill Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of J.Jill Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.30%, alongside a boost of 95.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.01% during last recorded quarter.