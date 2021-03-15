Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) was up 22.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.14 while reaching the peak value of $1.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.12. The stock current value is $1.44.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg for Development of a Potential Oral Prophylactic Bacterial Vaccine Against COVID-19. – Company secures next step to continue to build-out pipeline of assets. You can read further details here

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6200 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) full year performance was 114.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are logging -60.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 396.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22306110 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) recorded performance in the market was 177.32%, having the revenues showcasing 203.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.90M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7168, with a change in the price was noted +0.9931. In a similar fashion, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted a movement of +277.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,077,394 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEZS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aeterna Zentaris Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 177.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 210.61%, alongside a boost of 114.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 203.34% during last recorded quarter.