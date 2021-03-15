Reason’s why Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $1.57

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). It is currently valued at $1.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.64, after setting-off with the price of $1.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.64.

Recently in News on February 24, 2021, Pyxis Tankers Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Private Placement of Common Stock. MAROUSSI, GREECE, February 24, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced definitive securities purchase agreements with a group of investors, which resulted in gross proceeds to Pyxis Tankers of $25.0 million, before deducting placement offering expenses. Pyxis Tankers has issued 14,285,715 shares of common stock at a price of $1.75 per share. Pyxis Tankers will use the net proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness and potential vessel acquisitions. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.8155 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was 104.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging -66.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3408842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 84.36%, having the revenues showcasing 75.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.30M.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0758, with a change in the price was noted +0.5901. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +62.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,505,025 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 2.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.01.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pyxis Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.18%, alongside a boost of 104.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.06% during last recorded quarter.