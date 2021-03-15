Reason’s why Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $10.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It is currently valued at $8.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.09, after setting-off with the price of $6.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.7348 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.93.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, Kubient Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) (NASDAQ: KBNTW) (“Kubient” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kubient Inc. shares are logging -47.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 304.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $16.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1928705 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kubient Inc. (KBNT) recorded performance in the market was 52.15%, having the revenues showcasing 10.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.50M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kubient Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.65, with a change in the price was noted +5.46. In a similar fashion, Kubient Inc. posted a movement of +180.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 854,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBNT is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kubient Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.15%. The shares increased approximately by 35.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.26% during last recorded quarter.