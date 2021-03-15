Here is why Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.43%

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is priced at $3.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.31 and reached a high price of $4.155, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.31. The stock touched a low price of $3.22.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 16-18, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Vaccinex Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.56 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) full year performance was -16.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vaccinex Inc. shares are logging -61.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $9.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3381194 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) recorded performance in the market was 79.23%, having the revenues showcasing 61.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.09M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vaccinex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, Vaccinex Inc. posted a movement of +87.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,736,682 in trading volumes.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vaccinex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vaccinex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.87%, alongside a downfall of -16.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.30% during last recorded quarter.